A new head of the patrol police has been appointed in Kyiv. The previous one was fired after the shooting in the Holosiivsky district

Yehor Holubov became the new head of the Kyiv Patrol Police Department.

This was reported by the press service of the metropolitan patrol police.

The new head was introduced to the personnel by the Deputy Head of the National Police and the Acting Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksandr Fatsevych, and his first deputy Oleksiy Biloshitsky.

Yehor Holubov is a police major. He began his service in the patrol police in 2016 in the Donetsk region, where he rose to the rank of battalion commander.

In recent years, Holubov served as the commander of a patrol police battalion in Kramatorsk and Slovyansk and performed tasks in the frontline region during a full-scale war.

Патрульна поліція Києва / Facebook

The previous head of the Kyiv patrol police since 2023 was Major Yaroslav Kurbakov. He was dismissed with a demotion in April 2026, after a shooting in the Holosiivsky district of the capital, which claimed the lives of seven people.

What is known about the shooting in Kyiv?

On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. It all started with a quarrel with a neighbor, then he fired from a traumatic pistol near the entrance. After that, the man returned to the apartment, set it on fire, took a rifle and went out into the street, where he randomly shot passersby.

He later barricaded himself in a supermarket and took customers hostage. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

The shooting resulted in 7 deaths and 14 injuries. Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings under the article on terrorist acts.

According to law enforcement, the shooter is a native of Moscow, previously lived in the Donetsk region for a long time. He has already been brought to criminal responsibility. The weapon from which the attacker fired is a registered carbine. In December 2025, he renewed the right to use this weapon. At the same time, he provided a certificate of his mental state.

It later became known that the attacker had received a weapons permit as a journalist and had systematically prepared for the attack.

After the shooting, the head of the patrol police department Yevhen Zhukov resigned. This happened because of a video showing police officers running away from the shooter and leaving a civilian under fire. Zhukov is now an advisor to the head of the National Police.

Police officers Mykhailo Drobnytsky and Anna Dudina, who arrived on call, are suspected of official negligence. On April 21, the Pechersky Court of Kyiv sent them to a pre-trial detention center for 60 days with the alternative of bail of UAH 266 000. Both law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty. The next day, bail was posted for them.

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