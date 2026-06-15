Ynet: Israel will continue operations in Lebanon, despite US-Iran deal

Israel calls the point of the Lebanon agreement its “red line”. The country wants to maintain the ability to strike Hezbollah targets to protect settlements in the north of the country and prevent the group from regrouping near the border.

He believes this will help to pretend that Israel is not undermining US President Donald Trumpʼs diplomacy, but at the same time Israel will maintain freedom of action against Hezbollah.

Most members of the government supported his course. At the same time, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich proposed striking only Lebanese territory, not Iranian territory.

According to the interlocutors, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel does not agree with the terms of the US-Iranian agreement on Lebanon and will continue to fight against Hezbollah terrorists.

Israel will continue operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah terrorists, despite the US-Iran peace agreement.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries where US bases are located, as well as Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. It is through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports pass — tens of millions of barrels per day.

On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.

On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.

On the night of June 8, Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles for the first time since April — in response to Israelʼs attack on Beirut, Lebanon, which Tehran explained as a response to a strike by the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah.

On June 11, Trump announced a "very strong" strike on Iran and threatened that the United States would take control of Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure. Later that evening, he called off the strike, saying that peace talks had reached the highest level of Iranian leadership.

On June 12, the Iranian media outlet Mehr published a 14-point memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, which is intended to be the first step towards a final peace agreement.

On the night of June 15, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that the US and Iran had reached an agreement. Both sides reported a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. The documents will be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

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