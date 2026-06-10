Babel sources: On the way out of Kyiv, SBI stopped a car with the former head of the Odesa TRC and is conducting searches

The SBI officers stopped a BMW car with former head of the Odesa TRC Yevhen Borysov on the way out of Kyiv and are conducting a search inside.

This was reported to Babel by a source in law enforcement agencies.

The car was stopped at a checkpoint. The searches are being conducted as part of an investigation into the legalization of funds obtained illegally.

Earlier in the case, the court transferred to ARMA management a house worth €4 million and an office worth €510 000 in the Spanish resort of Marbella, as well as three cars. All of this property belonged to Borysovʼs family.

Four criminal cases of Yevhen Borysov

In June 2023, the publication "Ukrainian Pravda" published an investigation into the fact that the family of the head of the Odesa TRC Yevhen Borysov bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war.

After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all TRCs, and Zelensky instructed the then Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss Yevhen Borysov from his post, as well as to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), would inspect all military commissars in all regions of the country. The Odesa military commissar was dismissed from his post by the decision of the Headquarters on June 28.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption concluded that Yevhen Borysov had illegally enriched himself by UAH 188 million. In July of the same year, Borysov was detained and sent to a pre-trial detention center. At that time, he was suspected of illegal enrichment, deliberate evasion of military service, and failure to report for duty on time without good reason.

In May 2024, Borysov was detained again upon leaving the pre-trial detention center and a new suspicion was announced — in the legalization of illegal income in the amount of UAH 142 million. Later, suspicions were added that he allegedly registered a non-combat injury as a combat injury and unjustifiably received more than UAH 165 000 for it.

Before the new charges were filed, Borysov was released on bail. The next day, he was taken into custody for the third time. On November 4, 2025, bail was posted for him in the AWOL case. The bail amount was UAH 20 136 200.

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