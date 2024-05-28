The former head of the Odesa TRC Borysov was re-detained upon leaving the pre-trial detention center

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa territorial recruit center (TRC), when he was released from the pre-trial detention center — they paid a bail of 12 million hryvnias for him.

The SBI writes about this.

The Bureau received information that Yevhen Borysov intended to hide from the investigation, in particular to go abroad, after leaving the pretrial detention center.

Yevhen Borysov was informed of a new suspicion of organizing the legalization of illegal income in the amount of more than 142 million hryvnias (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, criminal proceedings have been initiated against the ex-head of the Odesa TRC under several articles, he was detained back in 2023 and placed in custody. Initially, the bail amount was 150 million hryvnias, but the courts gradually reduced it to 12 million hryvnias.

Borysovʼs case

On June 22, 2023, the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" published an investigation that the family of the head of the TRC of Odesa Yevhen Borysov bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all TRCs, and President Zelensky instructed the then Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi to immediately dismiss Yevhen Borysov from his post, as well as to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), will inspect all military commissions in all regions of the country.

On June 28, it became known that the Odesa military commissar was dismissed from his post by decision of the Headquarters, and his duties are temporarily performed by a deputy.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption concluded that Yevhen Borysov illegally enriched himself by 188 million hryvnias.

In general, Borysov was charged with illegal enrichment, deliberate evasion of military service, failure to report for duty on time without valid reasons. Now the suspicion of legalization of illegal income has been added.