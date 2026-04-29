WSJ: Trump instructs his team to prepare for a prolonged naval blockade of Iran

The US President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for a prolonged naval blockade of Iran.
This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing American officials.
According to them, such a move is seen as a way to increase economic pressure on Tehran and force it to make concessions on the nuclear issue, which it previously refused to make.
In recent meetings with his advisers, Trump has decided to continue to pressure Iran’s economy and oil exports by blocking shipping to and from its ports. He believes that other options — resuming bombing or withdrawing from the conflict — are riskier than maintaining a naval blockade, the WSJ sources said.
The WSJ notes that the continuation of the blockade is prolonging the conflict in the Middle East, which has led to rising energy prices, worsened Trumpʼs ratings, and further darkened Republicansʼ prospects in the midterm elections.
Sources say Trump is currently comfortable with an indefinite blockade of Iranian ports, which he believes is driving Tehran to “collapse”. One US official explained that the blockade is undermining Iran’s economy, which is pushing Tehran to negotiate.
According to Reuters, US intelligence is studying how Iran would react if the US president declared victory in the war. One of the agencyʼs interlocutors said the goal is to understand the consequences of a potential US withdrawal from the conflict.
However, Reuters sources say that no decision has been made yet, and Trump could easily intensify military operations.
The Strait of Hormuz and the US naval blockade of Iranian ports
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz after US and Israeli attacks on the country in late February. Markets reacted immediately, with oil, gas and precious metals rising in price.
On April 11, American warships entered the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the start of the war: the destroyers Frank E. Peterson and Michael Murphy. The American military said that their task was to clear the water area of Iranian mines and create a new route for ships.
However, on April 12, Donald Trump reported that the United States had blocked the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, no ship would be able to pass through it until the United States and Iran reach an agreement on complete freedom of passage for all. And on April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports.
On April 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that the Strait of Hormuz had been opened amid a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. On April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz in response to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships trying to pass through the strait.
At the same time, the WSJ wrote that as part of the expansion of US naval operations , they plan to search and arrest vessels linked to Iran around the world.
Therefore, on April 20, the US intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman. On April 21, the US military intercepted the M/T Tifani in the Indian Ocean, and on April 23, the oil tanker M/T Majestic X.
On April 27, Axios reported that Iran had submitted a new peace proposal to the United States. It would require the parties to open the Strait of Hormuz and cease hostilities — either to extend the ceasefire for a longer period or to finally agree to end the war. The nuclear talks are proposed to be postponed to a later stage.
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