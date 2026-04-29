WSJ: Trump instructs his team to prepare for a prolonged naval blockade of Iran

The US President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for a prolonged naval blockade of Iran.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing American officials.

According to them, such a move is seen as a way to increase economic pressure on Tehran and force it to make concessions on the nuclear issue, which it previously refused to make.

In recent meetings with his advisers, Trump has decided to continue to pressure Iran’s economy and oil exports by blocking shipping to and from its ports. He believes that other options — resuming bombing or withdrawing from the conflict — are riskier than maintaining a naval blockade, the WSJ sources said.

The WSJ notes that the continuation of the blockade is prolonging the conflict in the Middle East, which has led to rising energy prices, worsened Trumpʼs ratings, and further darkened Republicansʼ prospects in the midterm elections.

Sources say Trump is currently comfortable with an indefinite blockade of Iranian ports, which he believes is driving Tehran to “collapse”. One US official explained that the blockade is undermining Iran’s economy, which is pushing Tehran to negotiate.

According to Reuters, US intelligence is studying how Iran would react if the US president declared victory in the war. One of the agencyʼs interlocutors said the goal is to understand the consequences of a potential US withdrawal from the conflict.

However, Reuters sources say that no decision has been made yet, and Trump could easily intensify military operations.