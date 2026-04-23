The US intercepts another sanctioned tanker carrying oil from Iran in the Indian Ocean

The US military has intercepted the Iranian-linked oil tanker M/T Majestic X, which is under US sanctions, in the Indian Ocean.

This was reported by the US Department of Defense.

On the night of April 23, the US military stopped the M/T Majestic X and placed a survey team on board to inspect the tanker.

This is the second tanker the US has seized outside the Middle East in recent days. On April 21, the military took control of the M/T Tifani in the Indian Ocean. The Pentagon said that such operations will continue.

"We will continue global maritime law enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and intercept vessels providing material support to Iran wherever they operate. International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned entities. The Department of Defense will continue to deny illicit entities and their vessels the ability to operate freely in maritime space," the US Department of Defense emphasizes.