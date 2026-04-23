The US intercepts another sanctioned tanker carrying oil from Iran in the Indian Ocean

The US military has intercepted the Iranian-linked oil tanker M/T Majestic X, which is under US sanctions, in the Indian Ocean.
This was reported by the US Department of Defense.
On the night of April 23, the US military stopped the M/T Majestic X and placed a survey team on board to inspect the tanker.
This is the second tanker the US has seized outside the Middle East in recent days. On April 21, the military took control of the M/T Tifani in the Indian Ocean. The Pentagon said that such operations will continue.
"We will continue global maritime law enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and intercept vessels providing material support to Iran wherever they operate. International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned entities. The Department of Defense will continue to deny illicit entities and their vessels the ability to operate freely in maritime space," the US Department of Defense emphasizes.
The Strait of Hormuz and the US blockade of Iranian ports
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz after US and Israeli attacks on the country in late February. The strait is a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. About a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports pass through it — tens of millions of barrels a day. Markets reacted immediately, with oil, gas and precious metals rising in price.
On April 11, American warships entered the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the start of the war: the destroyers Frank E. Peterson and Michael Murphy. The American military said that their task was to clear the water area of Iranian mines and create a new route for ships.
However, on April 12, Trump reported that the United States had blocked the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, no ship would be able to pass through it until the United States and Iran reach an agreement on complete freedom of passage for all. And on April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports.
On April 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that the Strait of Hormuz had been opened amid a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. On April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.
On April 20, the US intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman. It may have been carrying chemicals for ballistic missiles.
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