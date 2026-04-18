WSJ: The US plans to search and seize ships linked to Iran (UPD)

As part of the expansion of naval operations, the US plans to search and seize vessels linked to Iran around the world.

This is reported by the WSJ, citing American officials.

According to sources, the operation could begin in the coming days. Washington wants to control Iranian oil tankers and ships carrying weapons.

Axios sources told Reuters that the US President Donald Trump held a meeting in the White House Situation Room today to discuss the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations with Iran. Trump said he would know by the end of the day whether Washington and Tehran had made progress on a peace deal.

The media interlocutor noted that if there is no breakthrough soon, the war may resume in the coming days.