The US intercepts Russian shadow fleet ship in Arabian Sea

The US military intercepted the Russian shadow fleet vessel “Sevan” in the Arabian Sea.

This was reported by the US Central Command in Kh.

The “Sevan” was among 19 shadowy fleet vessels sanctioned by the US Treasury Department for transporting Iranian oil and gas. The vessel was intercepted by a helicopter from the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney and is now returning to Iran under US military escort.

Since the beginning of the US naval blockade, the military has forced 37 commercial vessels to change course or return to Iranian ports.

The Strait of Hormuz and the US naval blockade of Iranian ports

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz after US and Israeli attacks on the country in late February. Markets reacted immediately, with oil, gas and precious metals rising in price.

On April 11, American warships entered the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the start of the war: the destroyers Frank E. Peterson and Michael Murphy. The American military said that their task was to clear the water area of Iranian mines and create a new route for ships.

However, on April 12, President Donald Trump reported that the United States had blocked the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, no ship would be able to pass through it until the United States and Iran reach an agreement on complete freedom of passage for all. And on April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

On April 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that the Strait of Hormuz had been opened amid a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. On April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships trying to pass through the strait. At the same time, the WSJ reported that the US was planning to search and seize Iranian-linked vessels worldwide as part of its expanded naval operations.

Therefore, on April 20, the US intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo ship “Touska” in the Gulf of Oman. On April 21, the US military intercepted the M/T Tifani in the Indian Ocean, and on April 23, the oil tanker M/T Majestic X.

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