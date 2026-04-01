Ukrainian troops strike Russian factory producing parts for cruise missiles

Ukrainian troops struck the “Strela” plant in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, which produces parts for cruise missiles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also hit were:

drone control points in the Zaliznychny and Dolinka districts (Zaporizhzhia region);

command and observation post near Uspenivka (Dnipropetrovsk region);

Russian positions near Sosnivka and a warehouse in the Yakymivka area (Zaporizhzhia region);

Russian weapons and equipment in Novosvitlivka (Luhansk region).

Over the past week, Ukraine has struck Russian oil infrastructure in the Leningrad region at least four times. The port of Ust-Luga, the port of Primorsk and the Kirishi oil refinery were under attack.

During these strikes, Ukrainian drones flew into the territory of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia (in Estonia, a drone hit a power plant chimney). The authorities of these countries have blamed Russia and Russian aggression against Ukraine for the incidents.

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