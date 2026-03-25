A drone flew into Latvia and exploded, and in Estonia a drone hit a power plant. The authorities of the countries say these are Ukrainian drones

A drone flew into Latvia from the Russian Federation and exploded on March 25. The Latvian National Armed Forces said the drone had flown in from Russia.

This is reported by Delfi.

The explosion occurred in the Kraslav region, 13 kilometers from the state border. The Latvian Armed Forces added that the drone exploded approximately 400 meters from residential buildings.

In addition, another drone flew into Latvia from Belarus, stayed in the countryʼs airspace for 24 minutes, and flew towards the Russian Federation.

Due to the incidents, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds had to postpone a working visit to Ukraine.

Also on March 25, according to ERR, a drone hit the chimney of one of the power plants in Estonia, but there is no threat to the countryʼs energy sector.

Justice Minister Liza-Lee Pacosta said that the government would convene an emergency meeting in this regard.

UPD at 1:00 PM: Latvian President Edgars Rinkėvičs said that the drone that exploded in the Kraslav region was part of Ukraineʼs operation against facilities in the Russian Federation. However, he did not specify the origin of the second drone that flew in from Belarus.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that the drone that hit the power plant chimney was also Ukrainian, and its target was the port of Ust-Luga in the Russian Federation.

On the night of March 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 147 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” and other types of drones. The air defense neutralized 121 Russian UAVs in the north, south and east of the country. 24 attack UAVs were hit in 18 places.

The SBU drones struck the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation this night. Oil tankers were damaged there, as well as a tank farm with oil and oil products.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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