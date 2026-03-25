The Russians attacked Ukraine with 147 attack UAVs. How many were shot down by the air defense

On the night of March 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 147 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, and drones of other types.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The drones flew from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiyske (TOT Crimea), more than 80 of them were "Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The air defense neutralized 121 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed debris at three locations.

A Russian attack on a residential area in the Izmail district of the Odesa region has killed one person. Six nearby houses have also been damaged.

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A power facility in Chernihiv district was damaged due to Russian attacks. Almost 62 000 subscribers in Nizhyn, Novhorod-Siverskyi, and Pryluky districts are without electricity.

As a result of the attack on Bilozerka in the Kherson region, a 43-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds and was taken to the hospital.

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