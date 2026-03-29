The SBU drones attacked the Russian oil terminal “Ust-Luga” in the Baltic for the second time in a week

For the second time in a week, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Russian oil terminal "Ust-Luga" in the Baltic.

This was reported to SBU.

As a result of todayʼs drone attack, the Alpha unit recorded serious damage and a fire.

Ust-Luga is a key Russian seaport on the Baltic Sea. It is used for oil exports, including using shadow fleet vessels.

The day before, drones from the Security Service and Defense Forces attacked the Russian port of Primorsk. These strikes caused fires and damage to a number of tankers.

SBU, GUR , the UAV Forces, SSO , and SBSU have successfully attacked Russian oil infrastructure in the Baltic Sea four times in the last week.

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