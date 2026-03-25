The SBU drones hit the oil terminal of the Ust-Luga port in Russia

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck the oil terminal of the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region of Russia.

This was reported to SBU.

The drones traveled over 900 km and attacked oil tankers designed to unload oil, as well as a complex of tanks with oil and petroleum products.

A large-scale fire is being recorded in the port area. This is one of the key Russian seaports in the Baltic, through which the Russians export goods, including by ships of the shadow fleet.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that the icebreaker "Purga" in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation was hit. This ship was developed for work for the FSB.

This is the second SBU attack on Russian oil exports in the Baltics this week. On March 23, Ukrainian drones worked on the port of Primorsk, where the fire is still ongoing.

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