Ukrainian military hit a Russian combat icebreaker in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation

On the night of March 25, Ukrainian military personnel hit a Russian combat icebreaker in the Leningrad Region of Russia.

The General Staff writes about this.

The ship was stationed at the Vyborg Shipbuilding Plant. Similar ships perform the tasks of both an icebreaker and a warship.

According to preliminary information, this is the patrol icebreaker "Purga", which was developed for operations as part of the Border Service of the Russian FSB.

The Vyborg Shipyard is one of the key shipbuilding enterprises in Russia, specializing in the construction of ice-class civilian vessels and offshore equipment.

Locals also reported a fire at the port of Ust-Luga in the same region. It is one of the largest Russian ports on the Baltic Sea and a key hub for the export of Russian petroleum products. The terminal is located about 1 000 km from the Ukrainian border.

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