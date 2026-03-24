Lithuania says drone that crashed in country was Ukrainian. It was flying to Leningrad region

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said that the drone that crashed on March 23 in the country near the border with Belarus was Ukrainian and was intended to attack a target in Russia. It went off course, probably due to the influence of electronic warfare.

This is reported by the Lithuanian media LRT.

She emphasized that this is not an isolated incident, but part of a "broader security reality" in which Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine creates additional risks for the region.

Earlier, the countryʼs Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said that the drone was likely intended to attack the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad region of Russia.

This is the main export hub for Russian oil on the Baltic Sea, where Ukrainian drones attacked a tank and oil-loading infrastructure yesterday. The minister said that he would travel to Ukraine today to discuss the incident and find out what anti-drone technologies Ukraine has so that they can be introduced in Lithuania.

The Lithuanian Prosecutorʼs Office also reported that it would investigate the incident as one of the possible episodes of Russian war crimes in the war against Ukraine as part of an investigation launched in 2022.