Power outages in Estonia after Ukrainian drone hits power plant chimney. But country blames Russia

There were temporary power outages in Estonia after a Ukrainian drone hit a power plant chimney. At the same time, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stressed that the downing of Ukrainian drones on the territory of the country was Russiaʼs fault, not Ukraineʼs.

He announced this at a joint press conference in Warsaw with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamysz, Ukrinform reports.

The minister recalled that the smokestack was hit by a drone that went off course during an attack on the Russian port of Primorsk. According to him, "all this is a consequence of Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, and Ukraine is only defending its freedom".

Pevkur also stated that rising oil prices allow financing the Russian military machine, so Ukraine is doing everything to limit the Kremlinʼs capabilities.

On the night of March 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the “Transneft-Port” Primorsk terminal in the Leningrad Region and the “Bashneft-Ufanaftkhim” oil refinery in Bashkortostan. After that, the Primorsk port suspended operations.

On March 25, it became known that a drone hit the chimney of a power plant in Estonia, and in Latvia, it flew in and exploded. Both drones were Ukrainian.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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