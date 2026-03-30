The Foreign Ministry explained why Ukrainian drones crashed in Finland

Ukrainian drones fell on the territory of Finland, most likely due to the work of Russian electronic warfare.

This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi during a press conference.

"We are in communication with our Finnish friends regarding this incident. Ukraine is already sharing all the necessary information to clarify all the circumstances. We can affirmatively say that in no case were any Ukrainian drones directed towards Finland. The most likely reason is a deviation by Russian electronic warfare systems. We have already apologised to the Finnish side for this incident," he stressed.

Tykhyi added that the cause of both this incident and the overall security challenges in the region is precisely Russian aggression against Ukraine.