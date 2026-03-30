The Foreign Ministry explained why Ukrainian drones crashed in Finland

Ukrainian drones fell on the territory of Finland, most likely due to the work of Russian electronic warfare.
This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi during a press conference.
"We are in communication with our Finnish friends regarding this incident. Ukraine is already sharing all the necessary information to clarify all the circumstances. We can affirmatively say that in no case were any Ukrainian drones directed towards Finland. The most likely reason is a deviation by Russian electronic warfare systems. We have already apologised to the Finnish side for this incident," he stressed.
Tykhyi added that the cause of both this incident and the overall security challenges in the region is precisely Russian aggression against Ukraine.
- Three drones flew into Finnish airspace from the Gulf of Finland on the morning of March 29. Two drones fell near the city of Kouvola, near the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation, and the third near the city of Espoo.
- That same night, SBU drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region. It is located on the shores of the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea and is an important hub for Russian oil exports in the Baltic.
- This was the fourth Ukrainian attack on Russian oil infrastructure in the Leningrad region in a week. In addition to Ust-Luga, Ukrainian forces attacked the port of Primorsk and the Kirishi oil refinery. During these strikes, Ukrainian drones probably flew into the territory of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia (in Estonia, a drone hit a power plant chimney). The authorities of these countries blamed Russia and Russian aggression against Ukraine for the incidents.