Three drones crash in Finland. Local authorities say they are Ukrainian

The Finnish Ministry of Defense reported that several drones flew into the countryʼs airspace from the Gulf of Finland on the morning of March 29. Two drones fell near the town of Kouvola, near the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Finnish media Yle.

Police also said one drone likely crashed into sea ice near the city of Espoo, the countryʼs second-largest city and part of the metropolitan area of the capital Helsinki.

The Air Force identified one of the drones as a Ukrainian AN196 “Feb.” Prime Minister Peter Orpo also said the drones were likely Ukrainian.

Last night, SBU drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region. It is located on the shores of the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea and is an important hub for Russian oil exports in the Baltic.

This was the fourth Ukrainian attack on Russian oil infrastructure in the Leningrad region in a week. In addition to Ust-Luga, Ukrainian forces attacked the port of Primorsk and the Kirishi oil refinery.

During these strikes, Ukrainian drones probably flew into the territory of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia (in Estonia, a drone hit a power plant chimney). The authorities of these countries blamed Russia and Russian aggression against Ukraine for the incidents.

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