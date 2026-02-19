NABU and SAPO have published recordings dedicated to former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko. The main points

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) published new wiretap recordings from Operation Midas on February 19. This time, they are assigned to former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko. He is referred to in the recordings as "Sygizmund".

Part of these recordings was read by the SAPO prosecutor in court on February 17, when a preventive measure was chosen for Halushchenko: two months of detention with the alternative of bail of UAH 200 million.

The main points from the publication:

The tapes show that the suspects used cryptocurrency to launder money, which was deposited into Halushchenkoʼs foundation accounts in Switzerland or given out in cash to Halushchenkoʼs ex-wife.

In the recordings, Ihor Fursenko ("Rioshyk") and Oleksandr Zukerman ("Sugarman") discuss how to withdraw money in Krakow and withdraw it in Israel.

Also in the recordings, Zukerman says that after four years as Minister of Energy, Halushchenko "dreamed" of going somewhere as an ambassador.

Part of the money was spent on educating Halushchenkoʼs children in prestigious educational institutions in Switzerland (the prosecutor stated this in court), part was spent on services at the DMC clinic, which belongs to Zukerman, and also to purchase branded clothing in Kyiv boutiques.

Law enforcement officials claim that during his time as head of the Ministry of Energy, Halushchenko illegally received $7.4 million into the accounts of two offshore companies, and another $4 million was issued in cash in Switzerland.

Halushchenko headed the Ministry of Energy in 2021-2025, and then became Minister of Justice.

In November 2025, NABU reported on a large-scale "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or being deprived of supplier status.

From the shown NABU recordings, it became clear that Halushchenko was one of the defendants in the case, and law enforcement officers searched his home. Later, due to the scandal, he was dismissed from the post of Minister of Justice.

On February 15, Halushchenko was detained while attempting to travel abroad.

