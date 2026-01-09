President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on changes in the composition of the General Headquarters.

This is stated in Decree No. 39/2026 on the presidentʼs website.

The document introduces the Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Boyev, the head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov, and the head of the General Staff Oleh Ivashchenko to the General Headquarters.

The decree also removes from the General Headquarters the former head of the State Security Service (SBU) of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko, who was appointed advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs on January 4.

Zelensky began the year by reshuffling Ukraineʼs leadership. He first announced that, effective January 2, the Office of the President would be headed by Kyrylo Budanov, who had previously been head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (now GUR is headed by former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko). He replaced Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed on November 28.

Now, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia will become Budanovʼs first deputy in the Presidential Administration. Zelensky has offered Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. In return, the current Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov will receive the position of Defense Minister.

On January 4, Zelensky signed a decree appointing Valeriy Vavryniuk as acting head of the State Border Service of Ukraine. Former head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko will become an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs.

On January 5, Serhiy Kyslytsia was appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. On the same day, Vasyl Malyuk reported that he was resigning from the post of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. He will now be replaced by Yevhen Khmara.

Already on January 8, Zelensky signed decrees appointing new heads of the Chernivtsi, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Vinnytsia regional state administrations.

