“They are doing everything to break him.” Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Kuznetsov is being held in SHU in harsh conditions in Germany

Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected of undermining “Nord Stream”, is being held in SHU in Germany under harsh conditions. He is forbidden to hand over books and letters and to communicate with his lawyers by phone.

Kuznetsovʼs lawyer Mykola Katerynchuk told Babel about this.

On December 22 Katerynchuk was able to get to Kuznetsov as a private individual. According to the lawyer, he submitted a request to German law enforcement officers to meet with his client — in which case the conversation was to be held confidentially.

But law enforcement officials refused, so Katerynchuk had to speak with him privately under supervision. He also said that Kuznetsov had written six statements asking to speak to lawyers by phone, but so far all his requests have been ignored.

Katerynchuk says that during the conversation, two officers and a simultaneous interpreter from Ukrainian were present, who translated the entire conversation between Kuznetsov and the visitors for the officers, and the officers also reviewed all the papers.

"He is not allowed to pass on correspondence. Kuznetsovʼs wife asked the officers to pass on letters and drawings from the children to him — they were accepted as an exception," says Katerynchuk.

Kuznetsov is given one hour to walk, the rest of the time he spends in his cell, he has a TV that broadcasts one German channel.

“He is exhausted, they are doing everything they can to break him emotionally,” says Katerynchuk.

The last thing Serhiy knew about Ukraine was the shelling on November 19, when a Russian missile hit a house in Ternopil. He also asked if Pokrovsk was still holding out, and was very happy that the Russians had been driven out of Kupyansk.

Katerynchuk also said that "Russia encouraged" the “Nord Stream” company, which built and operated the “Nord Stream” gas pipeline, to demand that the investigation recognize them as victims. They appealed to law enforcement agencies in Germany with a request to provide access to the investigation materials. Katerynchuk is sure that the Russians are doing this in order to later use it to hold Ukraine liable for property damage.