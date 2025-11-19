Russians massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. There are dead and wounded in Kharkiv and western regions (UPD)

On the night of November 19, Russian forces launched 48 missiles and 476 attack drones to strike Ukraine. The main areas of attack were the Lviv, Ternopil, and Kharkiv regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense managed to neutralize 442 drones, 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 7 “Kalibr” missiles.

Seven missiles and 34 strike UAVs hit 14 places, and debris fell in six locations.

In Ternopil, the occupiers hit high-rise buildings — one caught fire, the other was destroyed from the third to the ninth floor.

As of 3:00 PM, 25 people are known to have died, including three children, and 73 injured, including 15 children. Rescuers continue to evacuate residents from blocked apartments. There are people still trapped under the rubble.

According to preliminary information, the chlorine content in the air exceeds the norm by six times. The Regional Military Administration urges residents to close their windows and not go outside.

Also at night, the Russians attacked the Slobidsky, Osnovyansky, and Nemyshlyansky districts of Kharkiv with "Shahed" drones. It is known that 46 people were injured, among them two girls aged 9 and 13. Some people were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Residential buildings, an agricultural enterprise, a lyceum, and shops were damaged in the city, and dozens of civilian cars were destroyed.

In Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure. In the Subcarpathian area, three people were injured, two of them children.

The enemy struck the territory of one of DTEKʼs divisions in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The brigade stationed at the facility was injured, and five energy workers were wounded.

One worker is in serious condition, four have contusions and shrapnel wounds.

Due to the attack on energy facilities, emergency power outages were introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine on the morning of November 19, the Ministry of Energy reports.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.