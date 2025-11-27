The case of the MP Khrystenko has been transferred to court. The anti-corruption center believes that he made a deal with the investigation

The case of Fedir Khrystenko, a member of parliament from the banned “Opposition Platform — For Life” (OPZZh) was referred to court.

This is known from the register on the portal Sudova Vlada.

Khrystenko is being investigated as a defendant in the case. It is currently unknown under which article he is being charged, but investigators previously suspected him of high treason committed by a group of individuals in a pre-arranged conspiracy under martial law, and abuse of influence.

The case will be heard by Judge Oleh Solovyov. Judging by the register, it was originally to be heard by Judge Anna Hridasova, and then by Svitlana Shaputko. They both probably recused themselves.

The Anti-Corruption Center believes that the rapid referral of the case to court may indicate that SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office have concluded a plea agreement with Khrystenko. This was also confirmed by sources in law enforcement agencies.

Babel asked the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office whether Khrystenko had indeed entered into a plea agreement. They replied that while the procedural actions are ongoing, they could neither confirm nor deny the information.

In early October, three independent sources told Babel that the SBU was investigating the possible involvement of SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko in one of the cases in which MP Khrystenko is testifying.

Two sources reported that the case concerns former NABU employees Taras Likunov, Bohdan Brovko, and Oleksandr Rykovtsev, who handled cases related to “Ukrzaliznytsia” at the Bureau and, after being dismissed from NABU, found work there. One of the interlocutors did not rule out that Klymenko may soon be declared suspicious, which could be grounds for his removal.

Later, SBU denied information that they were preparing suspicions against Klymenko.

The portal Sudova Vlada also reports that on November 17, Khrystenkoʼs wife Yulia Holovko filed for divorce. If Khrystenkoʼs property and accounts are frozen, further division of property may allow his wife to lift the arrest on part of the property and avoid its confiscation in the future.

What preceded

On July 21, SBU reported Khrystenko to be suspected of treason and abuse of influence.

The investigation believes that Khristenko was recruited by the FSB during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych. He is currently in close contact with Yuri Ivanyushchenko (known as Yura Yenakievsky), who is an FSB resident and the Russian intelligence service’s “watcher” for the “DPR”. Khrystenko was also a liaison for collaborator Armen Sarkisyan (known as Armen Horlivsky), who died in an explosion in an elite Moscow residential complex in early 2025.

SBU stated that Khristenko has close relations with some NABU leaders. Among them is one of the heads of the NABU interregional detective departments, Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, who was detained by SBU on July 21 on suspicion of doing business with the Russian Federation and having contacts with Russians. Khrystenko allegedly knew this detective since their time together at Donetsk University.

SBU also claims that it was Khrystenko who organized the "special operation" during which NABU detectives helped Ihor Kolomoiskyʼs business partner Hennadii Boholyubov escape.

After the full-scale invasion began, Khrystenko fled Ukraine abroad. On September 6, the SBU reported that Khrystenko had been detained. ZN.UA, citing sources, claimed that Khrystenko was not extradited from the UAE to Ukraine, but was “simply handed over” under a political agreement.

