Babel sources: SBU is investigating the involvement of the SAPO head Klymenko in the case involving the MP from “OPZZh” Khrystenko

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating the possible involvement of the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko in one of the cases in which the MP Fedir Khrystenko is testifying. The latter is suspected of treason and was recently returned from Dubai.

Babel was informed about this by three independent sources.

One of the interlocutors did not rule out that Klymenko may soon be declared suspicious, and this could become a basis for his suspension.

According to two interlocutors, Khrystenko is testifying about Klymenko. The case concerns former NABU employees Taras Likunov, Bohdan Brovko, and Oleksandr Rykovtsev, who handled cases related to “Ukrzaliznytsia” at the Bureau and, after being dismissed from the NABU, got a job there.

SBU is also examining the phone of the NABU Deputy Director Denys Gyulmagomedov, which was seized during searches.

Previously, both Klymenko and the NABU head Semen Kryvonos suggested that investigations against them may continue after the failed attempt to deprive NABU and SAPO of their independence.

Babel contacted SBU for comment. The press service noted that the details of the case are a secret of the investigation.

"The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding the suspicion of the specified MP of Ukraine in high treason and work for the Russian special services is ongoing. Information on this matter was published on the official resources of SBU and the Prosecutorʼs General Office earlier. Additional information is not currently being disclosed in the interests of the secrecy of the investigation," SBU noted.

What preceded

On July 21, SBU reported Khrystenko to be suspected of treason and abuse of influence.

The investigation believes that the FSB recruited Khrystenko during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych. He is currently in close contact with Yuri Ivanyushchenko (known as Yura Yenakievsky), who is an FSB resident and the Russian intelligence serviceʼs "watcher" for the "DPR".

Khrystenko was also a liaison for collaborator Armen Sarkisyan (known as Armen Gorlivsky), who died in an explosion in one of the elite Moscow residential complexes in early 2025.

According to the special services, Khrystenko actively carried out tasks for the Russian special services during the Revolution of Dignity. In particular, for the organization of the "Anti-Maidan", he used private carriers under his control to transport "tituski".

SBU stated that Khristenko has close relations with some NABU leaders. Among them is one of the heads of the NABU interregional detective departments, Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, who was detained by SBU on July 21 on suspicion of doing business with the Russian Federation and having contacts with Russians. Khrystenko allegedly knew this detective since their time together at Donetsk University.

SBU also claims that it was Khrystenko who organized the "special operation" during which NABU detectives helped Ihor Kolomoiskyʼs business partner Hennadii Boholyubov escape.

After the full-scale invasion began, Khrystenko fled Ukraine abroad. On September 6, SBU reported that Khrystenko had been detained. ZN.UA, citing sources, claimed that Khrystenko was not extradited from the UAE to Ukraine, but was “simply handed over” under a political agreement.

