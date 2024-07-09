The former co-owner of “PrivatBank” Hennadii Boholyubov was declared of the suspicion. He went abroad with someone elseʼs invalid passport

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to the former co-owner of “PrivatBank” Hennadii Boholyubov and the border guard who helped him cross the border illegally.

This was reported by SBI and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (PGO).

The head of one of the groups of border service inspectors "Yahodyn", who helped Boholyubov to leave Ukraine illegally, has already been detained.

The investigation established that the oligarch, together with his close relative, left on June 24, 2024 by the Kyiv-Khelm train, although according to Ukrainian databases, he did not cross the border.

It turned out that Boholyubov left the country with an invalid passport of a citizen of Ukraine, who is now physically in the country and did not leave.

The detained border guard handed over the passenger documents to his subordinate and assured that he had already personally checked the compartment where Boholyubov and his relative were.

At the same time, the oligarch showed the Polish border guards his personal passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad.

The oligarch and the border guard were informed of the suspicion of illegal transportation of people across the state border (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). And Hennadii Boholyubov was informed of the suspicion of illegal possession of a passport (Part 3 of Article 357 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). For this, he faces up to seven years in prison.

The border guard was given a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of paying a 25 million hryvnias bail.