SBU detained an MP from the banned “OPZZh”. This could be Fedir Khrystenko, who is suspected of influencing NABU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a member of parliament from the banned “Opposition Platform — For Life” (OPZZh) party on September 6. His name is not mentioned, but based on the description, he may be Fedir Khrystenko.
SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported the detention.
Khrystenko was charged with treason and abuse of influence on July 21. SBU believes that FSB recruited him during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych.
The investigation also suspects him of strengthening Russian influence on the NABU.
Shortly before the start of the full-scale invasion, Khrystenko left Ukraine. In mid-August, he was put on the international wanted list. Then, information appeared in the media about the alleged detention of the MP in the UAE.
The detained the MP is charged under Part 2 of Article 28, Parts 1 and 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law) and Part 2 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention until October 21.
- On July 21, the day Khrystenko was suspected, law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at NABU and SAPO. In particular, they detained one of the heads of the Bureauʼs interregional detective departments Ruslan Maghamedrasulov. According to the investigation, the official was in close contact with Khrystenko. They have known each other since the 2000s, when they studied at university together.
- Soon, on July 22, the authorities adopted a bill restricting the independence of NABU and SAPO, but due to public pressure, it was withdrawn a week later.
