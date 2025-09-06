SBU detained an MP from the banned “OPZZh”. This could be Fedir Khrystenko, who is suspected of influencing NABU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a member of parliament from the banned “Opposition Platform — For Life” (OPZZh) party on September 6. His name is not mentioned, but based on the description, he may be Fedir Khrystenko.

SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported the detention.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Khrystenko was charged with treason and abuse of influence on July 21. SBU believes that FSB recruited him during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych.

The investigation also suspects him of strengthening Russian influence on the NABU.

Shortly before the start of the full-scale invasion, Khrystenko left Ukraine. In mid-August, he was put on the international wanted list. Then, information appeared in the media about the alleged detention of the MP in the UAE.