The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) denied information that it is investigating the involvement of the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko, in the case where the MP from the now banned “OPZZh” Fedir Khrystenko testifies. He is suspected of treason.

Babel was informed about this by the press service of SBU.

They also called the report that Klymenko could soon be declared suspicious and removed from office false.

At the same time, Babelʼs sources say that Khrystenko is testifying, among other things, about his involvement in the activities of anti-corruption bodies.

The SBU added that the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings against Khrystenko is ongoing.

A few days earlier, on October 6, Babel, citing its sources, reported that Khrystenko was testifying against Klymenko in the case of former NABU employees Taras Likunov, Bohdan Brovko, and Oleksandr Rykovtsev, who conducted cases against “Ukrzaliznytsia” at the Bureau and, after being fired from NABU, got a job there.

What preceded

On July 21, SBU reported Khrystenko to be suspected of treason and abuse of influence.

The investigation believes that Khrystenko was recruited by the FSB during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych. He is currently in close contact with Yuri Ivanyushchenko (known as Yura Yenakievsky), who is an FSB resident and the Russian intelligence service’s “watcher” for the “DPR”.

Khrystenko was also a liaison for collaborator Armen Sarkisyan (known as Armen Horlivsky), who died in an explosion in an elite Moscow residential complex in early 2025.

SBU stated that Khrystenko has close relations with some NABU leaders. Among them is one of the heads of the NABU interregional detective departments Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, who was detained by SBU on July 21 on suspicion of doing business with the Russian Federation and having contacts with Russians. Khrystenko allegedly knew this detective since their time together at Donetsk University.

SBU also claims that it was Khrystenko who organized the "special operation" during which NABU detectives helped Ihor Kolomoiskyʼs business partner Hennadii Boholyubov escape.

After the full-scale invasion began, Khrystenko fled Ukraine abroad. On September 6, SBU reported that Khrystenko had been detained. ZN.UA, citing sources, claimed that Khrystenko was not extradited from the UAE to Ukraine, but was “simply handed over” under a political agreement.

