WP: Ukraineʼs European partners have prepared their proposal in response to Trumpʼs “peace plan”

In Johannesburg on November 22, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, more than a dozen European leaders prepared a counter-proposal to the United States’ “peace plan”. They called it “a framework that will require additional work”.
The Washington Post reports this, citing a document accessed by journalists.
According to the European proposal, no restrictions will be imposed on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine will regain control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Kakhovka Dam, as well as have “unimpeded passage” along the Dnipro River and control over the Kinburn Spit. Other territorial issues are to be resolved after a ceasefire.
A European official said that senior officials from European Union countries, including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, intend to participate in negotiations on a peace plan in Geneva on November 23.
Ukraine will be represented at these talks by a delegation led by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. Reuters, citing a source, writes that Trumpʼs special representative Steve Witkoff and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have already arrived in Geneva.
What is known about the American peace plan?
NBC News was one of the first to report on the American peace plan. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.
The Telegraph, citing sources, described the details of the new peace proposal:
- Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a "rent" for the use of the territories.
- Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles.
- The presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine are prohibited.
- The Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories.
- Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.
Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.
On November 21, Axios published the full text of the draft peace agreement, which contains 28 points. Here is the full list. Among a number of restrictions for Ukraine, the new US peace plan includes security guarantees modeled on NATOʼs Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire Alliance.
Trump has set a deadline of November 27 for a peace plan for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Reuters, citing sources, says the US is threatening to cut intelligence and weapons to force Ukraine to sign a peace deal. CNN sources say the Trump administration wants Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement by the end of the year.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.