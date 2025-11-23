WP: Ukraineʼs European partners have prepared their proposal in response to Trumpʼs “peace plan”

In Johannesburg on November 22, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, more than a dozen European leaders prepared a counter-proposal to the United States’ “peace plan”. They called it “a framework that will require additional work”.

The Washington Post reports this, citing a document accessed by journalists.

According to the European proposal, no restrictions will be imposed on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine will regain control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Kakhovka Dam, as well as have “unimpeded passage” along the Dnipro River and control over the Kinburn Spit. Other territorial issues are to be resolved after a ceasefire.

A European official said that senior officials from European Union countries, including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, intend to participate in negotiations on a peace plan in Geneva on November 23.

Ukraine will be represented at these talks by a delegation led by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. Reuters, citing a source, writes that Trumpʼs special representative Steve Witkoff and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have already arrived in Geneva.