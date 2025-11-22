Ukraine begins consultations on peace agreement. Zelensky approves delegation

The Ukrainian delegation will hold consultations in the coming days regarding a future agreement to end the war with Russia.

This was reported by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

He called it “another stage of the dialogue”, which has been ongoing for the past few days and is intended to “agree on a vision for further steps”. According to Umerov, consultations will begin “in these days”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has already signed a decree on the creation of a Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with the United States, other international partners, and representatives of the Russian Federation.

The delegation will be led by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. Also among its participants:

the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and his deputy Yevhen Ostryansky;

the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov;

the Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov;

the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko;

the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia;

the Deputy Head of SBU Oleksandr Poklad;

Yermakʼs advisor Oleksandr Bevz.

What is known about the American peace plan?

NBC News was one of the first to report on the American peace plan. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.

The Telegraph, citing sources , described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

On November 21, Axios published the full text of the draft peace agreement, which contains 28 points. Here is the full list. Among a number of restrictions for Ukraine, the new US peace plan includes security guarantees modeled on NATOʼs Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire Alliance.

Trump has set a deadline of November 27 for a peace plan for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Reuters, citing sources, says the US is threatening to cut intelligence and weapons to force Ukraine to sign a peace deal. CNN sources say the Trump administration wants Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

