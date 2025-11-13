Zelensky says he hasnʼt spoken to Mindich since the start of the investigation into “Energoatom”

President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that he has not communicated with businessman Tymur Mindich since the beginning of the investigation into possible corruption in the energy sector.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"The most important thing is to convict the guilty. The president of a country at war cannot have friends," the president said.

Separately, Zelensky noted that the case involves "business and some government officials" and "first of all, ministers bear political responsibility, and then, depending on the results of the investigation and court decisions, other responsibility".