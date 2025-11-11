Over a thousand unidentified drones were recorded in Germany in 2025

Germanyʼs Federal Criminal Police Office has registered over a thousand cases of unidentified drones this year.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

According to German intelligence, both small commercial drones and groups of large drones have appeared in the skies over the country. In general, unidentified drones are spotted about three times a day.

In Germany, there are suggestions about a possible connection between the drone activity and discussions about using frozen Russian assets in the Belgian Euroclear to finance a loan to Ukraine.

The German government passed a law on October 8 that would allow police to shoot down drones. The country joins other European countries, including Britain, France, Lithuania and Romania, that have recently given their law enforcement agencies the authority to shoot down drones.

In September, violations of airspace by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. In particular, Russian drones flew into Poland, Romania and Germany, and their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace.

Due to the appearance of drones, the main airport in Copenhagen was temporarily closed, and they were also recorded in Norway, near the Swedish Navy base and military facilities in Denmark.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.