Due to the Russian attack on Ukraine, an air raid alarm was declared in Romania and fighter jets were raised

In the evening of October 23, around 8:45 p.m., Romania declared an air raid alarm in the Danube town of Tulcea due to two targets detected by radars in the countryʼs airspace. The Romanian Ministry of Defense declared that two F-16 fighter jets were being lifted from the air base in Borc to monitor the situation.

Digi 24 writes about it.

Residents of Tulcea received a warning about the possibility of debris falling near the border with Ukraine. Two people called 911 and asked what was going on.

At 20:45, the radar detected the target near the border town of Kilia-Veke, after which it continued its movement in the direction of the town of Tulcea. Its signal disappeared around 21:00 12 kilometers northeast of Tulcea.

Around 9:20 p.m., radars detected another air target about two kilometers northwest of Razelm Lake. It flew in the direction of Mihai Vityazu in the district of Konstanz, and then to the town of Zhurilovka in Tulcea, where it disappeared from the radar at around 21:40, 9 kilometers northwest of the settlement.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the pilots did not see air targets. At 22:16, an air alert was declared in Romania, and the F-16s returned to base. Today, the military will survey the areas where the targets displayed on the radar could potentially have fallen.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, as of the end of September, wreckage of drones that fell due to Russian attacks on port infrastructure in Ukraine was found in 11 places in Romania. Ten of them were found in Tulcea.

The Russians attacked Ukraine all night, starting at 21:00 on October 23. The Russian army launched two Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft, the same number of Kh-59 guided air missiles, 50 Shahed attack drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type. The missiles did not reach their targets, seven drones disappeared from radars, and two more flew to Russia and Belarus.

