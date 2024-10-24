The Air Defense Forces shot down 40 drones at night

Ukrainian air defense shot down 40 drones. Another seven were lost in location, and two more flew to Russia and Belarus.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians attacked all night from 21:00 on October 23. The Russian Army launched over Ukraine two Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the Black Sea, the same number of Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Bryansk region, 50 Shahed attack drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, as well as from the occupied Crimea. The rockets did not reach their targets.

Drones were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Consequences of the attack

As of 09:00, it is known about damage to the track on the section between Mykolaiv and Kherson. Because of this, it is temporarily impossible to get to Kherson by train. All trains to this city will stop in Mykolaiv, and passengers will be taken to Kherson by bus.

Railway crews are repairing the damaged section, “Ukrzaliznytsia” plans to restore railway connections before the return flight.

Also, in one of the districts of the Kyiv region due to the fall of drone fragments, there is minor damage to windows in the buildings of two enterprises. The transformer housing was also damaged, the grass floor caught fire, but the fire has already been extinguished.

It passed without hits to critical and civilian infrastructure, there were no casualties among the population, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Ruslan Kravchenko said.

In addition, due to the Russian attack on the evening of October 23, an air raid alarm was declared in Romania. Sirens sounded in the Danube town of Tulcha. Due to the two air targets that Russia launched over Ukraine, Romania even raised F-16 fighter jets, Digi 24 reports.

