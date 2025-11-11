NABU detective: Bureau official Maghamedrasulov, who is currently in custody, helped obtain a number of evidence in the “Energoatom” case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detective Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, who is currently in custody, helped obtain a number of key pieces of evidence in the “Energoatom” corruption case.

This was stated by the head of the NABU detective group Oleksandr Abakumov on the air of UP.Chat.

"In fact, Ruslan Maghamedrasudov, who is in pre-trial detention, was directly involved in this case. Thanks to him, we received a number of pieces of evidence that played a key role in this case," the detective said.

Abakumov also reported that during the searches in this case, law enforcement officers seized more than $4 million.

"These are funds found directly from members of the criminal organization, which have been seized at this stage. We have already conducted many searches, some of which are ongoing. Funds are still being seized from some of them. Now we see over $4 million there," he said.

According to the head of the NABU detective group, these are circulating funds that were issued in accordance with the instructions of the leaders of the criminal organization.

The “Energoatom” case

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products delivered or being stripped of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. These are:

a businessman — the head of a criminal organization, who appeared in NABU records as "Carlson";

former advisor to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket";

Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” — "Tenor";

four "employees" of the money laundering back office.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that "Carlson" is Tymur Mindich, who is called a friend of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and one of the co-owners of the company "Studio Kvartal-95".

According to Zheleznyak, "Rocket" is the former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk, and "Tenor" is the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov.

NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, a position held at the time by Herman Halushchenko, the current Minister of Justice of Ukraine. He was searched as part of the case.

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of the former MP and current Senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

