Another suspicion has been announced for the arrested senior NABU official Maghamedrasulov. What is known

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO), and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have reported new suspicions against the arrested senior official of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Ruslan Maghamedrasulov. According to the investigation, he assisted in the fraud of conversion centers.

SBU reports this without naming the person involved, but from the details, which refer to one of the heads of the interregional departments of the NABU detectives, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state, it becomes clear that we are talking about Ruslan Maghamedrasulov.

During the pre-trial investigation, investigators found that in addition to helping his father trade with Russia, the high-ranking NABU official used his connections and official influence for illegal tax schemes of Ukrainian companies.

SBU, PGO and SBI received such information, in particular, from the suspectʼs phone.

According to the investigation, in the spring of this year, Magamedrasulov received an offer from one of his contacts to resolve "problematic issues" in the tax authorities for a number of Ukrainian enterprises.

The correspondence alleged that the State Tax Service of Ukraine had made illegal decisions, in particular regarding nearly ten companies from the list of risky companies. This was supposed to allow interested parties to conduct financial transactions worth approximately UAH 30 million.

An investigation into the operations of these companies found signs that they were part of a "conversion center" scheme.

The investigation says that in exchange for this "service," the contact promised to transfer an illegal benefit of UAH 900 000 to a high-ranking NABU official.

SBU writes that Maghamedrasulov accepted this offer and tried to resolve the issue through a former high-ranking official of the State Tax Service. He also sought help on this matter from one of the law enforcement officers with whom he had worked for some time at NABU. During interrogations, the aforementioned people confirmed that the Bureau employee had indeed approached them with such a request.

Magamedrasulov was reported on suspicion of abuse of influence. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

SBU once again emphasized that this criminal proceeding concerns an individual employee of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and is not related to the effective work of NABU.