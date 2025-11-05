Another bail of over UAH 20 million has been posted for the former military commissar of the Odesa region

On November 4, bail was posted for the former head of the Odesa TRC Yevhen Borysov in the case of unauthorized abandonment of a military unit (AWOL). The amount of the bail was UAH 20 136 200.

This was stated by the suspectʼs lawyer Lydia Karplyuk, reports Suspilne.

According to Suspilneʼs sources in law enforcement agencies, the funds were contributed by a private firm.

According to the lawyer, it was not possible to appeal the decision on the preventive measure, because bail is not subject to appeal.

"Although the judge indicated the possibility of an appeal in the ruling, this does not change the norms of the law. My colleague Andriy Voytyuk and I tried to file appeals, but the Odesa Court of Appeal refused to open proceedings," Karplyuk explained.

In total, more than UAH 100 million in bail has already been paid in four criminal proceedings against Borysov — previously, UAH 36.3 million and UAH 44.4 million were paid.

Borysovʼs cases

In June 2023, the publication "Ukrainian Pravda" published an investigation into the fact that the family of the head of the Odesa TRC Yevhen Borysov bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war.

After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all TRCs, and Zelensky instructed the then Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi to immediately dismiss Yevhen Borysov from his post, as well as to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), would inspect all military commissars in all regions of the country.

The Odesa military commissar was dismissed from his post by the decision of the Headquarters on June 28.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption concluded that Yevhen Borysov had illegally enriched himself by UAH 188 million. In July of the same year, Borysov was detained and sent to a pre-trial detention center. At that time, he was suspected of illegal enrichment, deliberate evasion of military service, and failure to report for duty on time without good reason.

In May 2024, Borysov was detained again upon leaving the pre-trial detention center and a new suspicion was declared — in the legalization of illegal income of UAH 142 million.

Later, suspicions were added that he allegedly registered a non-combat injury as a combat injury and unjustifiably received more than UAH 165 000 for it. Before the new suspicions were presented, Borysov was released from custody on bail. The next day, he was taken into custody for the third time.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.