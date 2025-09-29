Zelensky proposed to Western partners to create a joint “air shield” to protect against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is proposing to European partners to create a joint "air shield" to protect against threats from Russia.

He said this at the Warsaw Security Forum, Reuters reports.

"Ukraine offers Poland and all our partners to create a joint, fully reliable defense against Russian air threats... This is possible. Ukraine can resist all types of Russian drones and missiles, and if we act together in the region, we will have enough weapons and production capacities," the head of state emphasized.

He also stated that the US President Donald Trumpʼs attitude towards Ukraine and security in Europe changed after the aggressor country began launching targets into the airspace of NATO member countries.

"Today, in my opinion, President Trumpʼs position is really balanced and supports Ukraineʼs position, although, undoubtedly, he wants to stay and be a mediator between us and Russia to end this war," Zelensky said.

Violation of NATO airspace by Russia

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into Romanian territory. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone entered Romanian territory by almost 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for approximately 50 minutes.

Drone debris was also found on the beaches of Bulgaria and Latvia.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

On September 23, the main airport in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, was closed for four hours because of drones. Denmark called the incident the most serious attack on its critical infrastructure and linked it to a series of Russian drone incursions and other violations across Europe.

That same night, drones were spotted over Norway’s main airport.

On the night of September 26, unidentified drones were spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark. At the same time, drones were recorded near a Swedish naval base. Against this backdrop, Germany announced the creation of a new Drone Protection Center.

On September 27, Lithuania, Denmark and Finland also reported sightings of unidentified drones in their airspace. In Finland, an unidentified drone was launched over the Valayaskoski power plant in Rovaniemi. In Denmark, drones were spotted over several Armed Forces facilities. And in Lithuania, three drones were flying near Vilnius airport.

On September 28, unidentified drones were again spotted near military facilities in Denmark. On the same day, in Norway, several flights were forced to change routes in the evening due to unidentified drones.

