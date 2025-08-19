Netherlands temporarily suspends democracy development program in Georgia

The Netherlands is temporarily suspending the MATRA program in Georgia. The main goal of this program is to develop democracy in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

This is stated in a statement by the Dutch Embassy in Georgia on Facebook.

As noted in the diplomatic statement, the reason was the actions of the Georgian authorities, which led to the deterioration of the situation in the country.

The Netherlands launched the MATRA program in 1993. Initially, it was aimed at the social transformation of post-communist states, but later began to support the EUʼs enlargement policy and the European Neighborhood Policy.

The program implements various projects for reforming society at the local level, and also finances an educational program that provides scholarships for study in the Netherlands. During the existence of the program in Georgia, about 200 officials and civil servants have been trained, which has made a significant contribution to strengthening the countryʼs state institutions.

What is happening in Georgia?

Over the past year, the Georgian authorities have been adopting laws that complicate the work of the public sector and independent media, and restrict freedom of speech.

In May 2024, the Georgian parliament finally adopted the law on “foreign agents”, despite opposition resistance and mass protests with clashes in the capital. The United States and the European Union condemned the parliament’s decision.

The EU stated that the adopted law effectively halts Georgia’s integration. The United States announced a “comprehensive review” of bilateral cooperation with Georgia due to the suppression of democratic freedoms. Already in July 2024, the European Union suspended Georgia’s integration process.

In October 2024, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), the pro-government, pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won, gaining 53.9% of the vote. Under Georgian law, this party was given the right to form a government alone. The European Parliament did not recognize the election results. Protests began.

On November 28, 2024, the head of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, who also serves as Prime Minister, declared that the issue of starting negotiations on European integration would no longer be considered.

This sparked large-scale protests, which were repeatedly dispersed by security forces with excessive force. None of them were punished for the violence against journalists and demonstrators. Amid the violent dispersal of the rallies, the US suspended the US-Georgian strategic partnership, and Georgian representatives in several EU countries and the US reported that they were resigning from their duties.

Ukraine also imposed sanctions against the Georgian authorities for the dispersal of the protests.

The UK declared the suspension of support for the Georgian authorities and the limitation of cooperation with them.

Lithuania and Estonia expanded sanctions against Georgian politicians due to their involvement in the oppression of peaceful protesters, journalists, and the opposition.

On December 14, 2024, presidential elections were held in Georgia. Their legitimacy was not recognized by President Salome Zurabishvili and opposition parties. The electoral college, in which the pro-government “Georgian Dream” party has an absolute majority, elected Mikheil Kavelashvili as head of state.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.