Ambassadors of Georgia in a number of EU countries have resigned — the foreign ministry of the country has reacted

The representatives of Georgia in several states of the European Union and the USA stated that they are completing their duties. According to the media, they are boycotting the governmentʼs decision to suspend the EU accession process until 2028.

Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria Otar Berdzenishvili announced his resignation on November 29. He worked as a diplomat for more than 20 years.

“Our tireless efforts must not waver or be compromised under any circumstances. No — violence against the will of peaceful protesters, only full solidarity," wrote Berdzenishvili.

Later, the Georgian ambassador to the Netherlands, Davyd Solomonia, resigned. According to the Georgian media SOVA, he also condemned "any violence".

"Most of the 30 years of my stay at the diplomatic service of Georgia was devoted to work on European integration. I faithfully performed my official duties as long as I believed that I could influence the course of events. Today there is no such hope," said the official.

Acting Georgian Ambassador to Italy Iraklii Vekua resigned on November 30, as he wrote on social media. In response to the freezing of the EU accession process, the Georgian ambassador to Lithuania, Salome Shapakidze, also resigned.

"It was an honor and a privilege for me to serve the national interests of my country for more than 10 years and contribute to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, which go hand in hand with Euro-Atlantic aspirations! Georgia is Europe," she said.

According to Civil Georgia media, on December 1, Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze confirmed that Georgiaʼs ambassador to the United States, David Zalkaliani, has left his post. He held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2018-2022.

After the statements of the ambassadors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia condemned Tbilisiʼs "pressure on the diplomatic service" and "calls for sabotage."

"Attempts of foreign countries to interfere in the work of institutions of a sovereign state are unacceptable. The decision of the Georgian government not to raise the issue of negotiations with the EU until 2028 does not mean the suspension of the European integration process of Georgia. On the contrary, it is aimed at preventing harmful speculations in this matter," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

What preceded

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government.

The 5% barrier was overcome by four more pro-Western opposition parties. The opposition and the president did not agree with the results, protests began.

On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Iraklii Kobakhidze, announced that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations. After that, new protests began in the country, which are dispersed by security forces.

