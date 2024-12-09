The United Kingdom will suspend support and limit cooperation with the Georgian authorities. This is a response to the Tbilisi governmentʼs retreat from democracy.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain David Lammy.

"The appalling cases of violence against protesters and journalists by the Georgian government are unacceptable and must stop. These actions undermine the international authority of the state and contradict Georgiaʼs constitutional commitment to the European future," Lemmy believes.

London will limit cooperation with Tbilisi in the defense sphere, as well as interaction with representatives of the "Georgian Dream" until they return to democratic norms and freedoms. At the same time, the United Kingdom will continue to support the people of the country.

During the protests that began in different cities of Georgia after the government abandoned negotiations on joining the EU, 402 people were detained. The protests have been going on for 11 days.

What preceded

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government. The European Parliament did not recognize the election results.

Another four pro-Western opposition parties broke the 5% barrier. The opposition and the president did not agree with the results, protests began.

On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze announced that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations. After that, large-scale protests began in the country, which were dispersed by security forces using water cannons and tear gas.

