More than 400 people were detained during the protests in Georgia

402 people were detained during the protests that began in various cities of Georgia after the government abandoned negotiations on joining the EU. The protests have been going on for 11 days.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Darakhvelidze informed about this.

Security forces detained more than 30 people in criminal proceedings, and 372 in administrative proceedings. Of all, 62 people received administrative arrest, more than 100 protesters were fined.

In his speech, Darakhvelidze did not mention the fact that the detainees talk about brutal treatment by security forces. At the same time, he emphasized the injured police officers and accused the protesters of violence.

What preceded

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government. The European Parliament did not recognize the election results.

The 5% barrier was overcome by four more pro-Western opposition parties. The opposition and the president did not agree with the results, protests began.

On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze announced that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations. After that, large-scale protests began in the country, which were dispersed by security forces using water cannons and tear gas.