At once, four opposition political parties of Georgia declared that they do not recognize the legitimacy of the presidential elections to be held in Georgia on December 14.

"Coalition for Changes", "Unity — National Movement", "Strong Georgia" and "Gakharia for Georgia" informed about this in a joint statement.

"We, the political parties that won the elections on October 26, do not recognize the self-proclaimed government or any of its branches. The only legitimate state institution is the president. Therefore, the only legitimate representative of Georgia is Salome Zurabishvili," the political forces said in a statement.

The opposition emphasizes that the current parliament of Georgia is not legitimate, therefore the current president of Georgia remains the head of the country, the commander-in-chief of the Defense Forces and the highest representative of Georgia in foreign relations.

According to the opposition, the only way out of this "acute political crisis" is to hold new parliamentary elections in the country.

Earlier, the ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream" informed that the election of the president of Georgia will be held on December 14, and the inauguration — on December 29. Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said that the six-year term of current President Zurabishvili will expire on December 16. "Georgian Dream" plans to approve the football veteran and currently MP Mykhailo Kavelashvili as president.



The current president of the country Salome Zurabishvili has stated that the new parliament is illegitimate and will not be able to elect a new president, so her mandate will continue until a new president is elected by the new parliament.