SBU is convinced that the NABU detectives are involved in Boholyubovʼs removal from Ukraine. They have not yet been charged with suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is convinced that detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) are involved in the removal of businessman Hennadii Boholyubov from Ukraine. However, they have not yet been charged with suspicion.

This was stated by the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk at a briefing with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a Babel correspondent reports.

Vasyl Malyuk reported investigative actions, interrogations, including cross-examinations, and expressed confidence that the NABU leadership will cooperate with SBU in this case.

According to SBU, detectives accompanied Boholyubov when he crossed the state border — they were in a neighboring train compartment "for safety reasons". According to the investigation, the corresponding "special operation" was organized by Fedir Khrystenko, a deputy of the banned “OPZZh” party, who left Ukraine a few days before the full-scale war and was informed in absentia about suspicion of working for Russia.

Instead, NABU said that the detectives were traveling to Vienna for an anti-corruption event, they did not know Boholyubov, and their trip was arranged in advance.

"But we have different facts, and we are studying both their evidence and ours," Ruslan Kravchenko noted.

What preceded

On July 21, law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at NABU and SAPO. In particular, they detained one of the heads of the Bureauʼs interregional detective departments Ruslan Maghamedrasulov. According to the investigation, the official was in close contact with the fugitive MP from the banned “OPZZh” party Fedir Khrystenko (he was reported suspected of treason), who is connected to the Russian special services.

NABU reported almost 70 searches involving 15 of its employees. They stated that most of them were due to the employeesʼ involvement in a traffic accident (three employees were later reported as suspicious for this).

SBU also said that it had exposed a mole in NABU who was spying for FSB. At the same time, the Bureau says that back in 2023, the special service was informed about a possible mole, but at that time SBU did not reveal the involvement of the bureau employee in espionage.

NABU and SAPO also accused the Security Service of potentially revealing confidential information about the investigation during investigative actions. SBU called these statements manipulations.

And on July 22, SBU announced the discovery of new leaks of secret data in NABU — during searches, confidential NABU documents were found in Khrystenkoʼs house.

After studying the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the court arrested two NABU employees — an employee of the NABU Central Office, who, according to the investigation, works in the closed unit "D-2", and one of the heads of the interregional departments of the NABU detectives Ruslan Maghamedrasulov.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.