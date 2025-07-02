YouTube channels of former MP Mosiychuk and fugitive MP Dmytruk blocked in Ukraine

In Ukraine, YouTube has blocked two more channels of sanctioned former MP Ihor Mosiychuk and fugitive MP Artem Dmytruk.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

They note that the YouTube channels of Igor Mosiychuk and Artem Dmytruk disseminated information consistent with Russian propaganda. Both are subject to sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, which were implemented by presidential decrees of May 25 and June 22, 2025.

Babel reported how Mosiychuk accused the Ukrainian government of Russiaʼs invasion, said that the government was allegedly "profiting" from the war, and that Volodymyr Zelensky was an illegitimate president. You can read the full analysis here.

In August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list, and the court in absentia elected a preventive measure for the MP. Dmytruk himself stated on September 24 that he had been detained in the UK and that a court hearing had already taken place in his case. On September 26, the prosecutorʼs office reported that they had established the whereabouts of MP Dmytruk and were preparing documents for his extradition. He was subsequently removed from his position as a member of the Law Enforcement Committee.

Previously, Ukraine blocked the YouTube channels of Oleksiy Arestovych, blogger Rostyslav Shaposhnikov, political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko, blogger and propagandist Dmytro Vasylets, Russian propagandist and "military singer" Anastasia Kashevarova, and other people against whom sanctions are in force.

