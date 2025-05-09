YouTube blocks Arestovychʼs channel and several other sanctioned propagandists

Video hosting YouTube has blocked the channel of sanctioned Oleksiy Arestovych and other people against whom sanctions were previously imposed.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

In addition to Arestovych, the following channels are also blocked:

political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko, who collaborated with the propaganda Russian publication "Ukraine.ru";

blogger and propagandist Dmytro Vasylets. He previously headed the now banned “Derzhava” party;

Russian propagandist and "war correspondent" Anastasia Kashevarova (DailyStorm, This is media);

the leader of the Kharkiv organization "Poton" Pavlo Onishchenko.

All channels do not work in Ukraine.

Zelensky imposed sanctions against Arestovych, Kashevareva, Onyshchenko, and others on May 1. In total, restrictions were imposed against 76 people and 81 companies.

