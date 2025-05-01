Zelensky imposed sanctions on Arestovych and Oleshko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed new sanctions on the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). In particular, the list includes former advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovych and blogger Myroslav Oleshko.

This is stated in presidential decrees No. 267, No. 268, and No. 269.

Also included in the sanctions list were political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko, leader of the banned political party "Derzhava" in Ukraine Dmytro Vasylets, Russian journalists Stanislav Bernwald and Anastasia Kashevarova, leader of the Kharkiv organization "Poton" Pavlo Onishchenko, political scientist Oleksandr Semchenko, and political expert from Viktor Medvedchukʼs TV channels Oleksandr Skubchenko.

The list also includes the son of former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, Oleksiy, political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko, “Rosatom” Director General Oleksiy Likhachev, and others.

A number of Russian factories and energy companies were also subject to restrictions: “Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant”, “Novatek”, “Arctic LNG”, and others. In total, restrictions were imposed against 76 people and 81 companies.

Arestovych was criticized for suggesting that the Russian Kh-22 missile that hit a high-rise building in Dnipro in 2023 was shot down by a Ukrainian air defense system. This theory was picked up by the Russian authorities and propaganda to justify the strike. On January 17, 2023, he wrote a letter of resignation. He has been outside Ukraine since at least January 2024.

Myroslav Oleshko is a blogger who went abroad with a fake certificate from a military medical commission and called on Ukrainian men to hide from mobilization.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.