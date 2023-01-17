Advisor to the Presidentʼs Office Oleksiy Arestovych wrote a resignation letter

Oleksiy Arestovych, after making incorrect comments about the shelling of the Dnipro, wrote a statement to resign from the position of freelance adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP).

It will be recalled that on January 14, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Dnipro. The X-22 rocket destroyed the entire entrance of a high-rise residential building in which more than 1 100 people lived.

In the evening, Arestovych said that this missile was allegedly shot down by Ukrainian air defense. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces denied his words.

The words of the OP adviser were picked up by Russian propagandists, which caused a great discussion. Later, Arestovych said that he heard the version about the shooting down of the rocket from an acquaintance — a former fighter of the air defense forces from Dnipro. He emphasized that it was only a version.

After that, Arestovych deleted his post and wrote that he "withdraws his apology." He stated that he said the words "apparently" and "still figuring it out and figuring it out" twice during the broadcast.

On January 16, it became known that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) is collecting signatures to release Arestovych.