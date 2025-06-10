After blocking his YouTube channel, Arestovych started a new one — he was also banned there

YouTube has blocked another channel of former freelance advisor to the Presidentʼs Office Oleksiy Arestovych.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

This is the second channel of Arestovych that has been blocked. From now on, it is unavailable in Ukraine.

Arestovychʼs first and main YouTube channel was blocked on May 9, 2025, after which a new one was created.

Oleksiy Arestovych is under sanctions from the National Security and Defense Council, which President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed on May 1. In total, restrictions were imposed against 76 people and 81 companies.

