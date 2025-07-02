Iranʼs President supports suspension of countryʼs cooperation with IAEA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that his country is suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He approved a corresponding bill.

This was reported by the state-run Iranian media Press TV and Mehr, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reports.

A few days earlier, Iranʼs parliament had passed a bill to suspend cooperation with the IAEA. This decision was later supported by Iranʼs Guardian Council. The final decision was up to Iranʼs National Security Council, which includes the president.

The document stipulates that IAEA inspectors will not be able to enter Iran for inspections unless they guarantee the security of nuclear facilities and the countryʼs peaceful nuclear activities.

The country also reported that it would no longer allow the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to its nuclear facilities and would not allow the installation of video surveillance cameras there.

These decisions were made after the US launched strikes on several Iranian nuclear facilities on the night of June 22. This violated international law, including the UN Charter, Iran believes.

Iranʼs nuclear technology is under the control of the IAEA, as Iran is a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Until the latest escalation in the Middle East, IAEA inspectors regularly visited Iran to carry out inspections, including recording an increase in the level of uranium enrichment at nuclear facilities in the country. After the Israeli attack, the IAEA also assessed the damage caused to Iranian nuclear facilities.