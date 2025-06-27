Iran rejects resumption of nuclear talks with the US

Iran has denied plans to resume nuclear talks with the United States after the US President Donald Trump suggested a deal could be reached as early as next week.

Bloomberg writes about this.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"I state bluntly: there has been no agreement, understanding or discussion about starting new negotiations. Some speculation about resuming negotiations should not be taken seriously," the Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview with state television late Thursday.

Earlier, on June 25, Trump said the two sides would meet next week and possibly sign a deal. It would be their first such meeting since the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, in which the United States intervened.

Araqchi also rejected a request by UN inspectors to assess the extent of damage to nuclear facilities that were bombed by the US and Israel, describing the damage as "significant and serious".

According to him, Iran currently has no plans to host the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA personnel remained in the country throughout the Israeli campaign but were unable to conduct inspections due to bombing. Iran continues to block access, even after a ceasefire was reached this week.

A new law also came into effect on Thursday that halts all cooperation with the IAEA, after Iranian officials accused the agency of giving Israel a pretext for strikes, saying it could not confirm that Iranʼs nuclear program was "exclusively peaceful".

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. After that, Iran declared that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15. On the evening of June 13, Iran responded by attacking Israel with ballistic missiles. The sides began to exchange blows.

On the night of June 22, the United States attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. American B-2 stealth bombers dropped six GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs on Iranʼs Fordow nuclear facility, two GBU-57 bombs on the Natanz nuclear facility, and a US Navy submarine launched a salvo of 30 Tomahawk missiles, targeting the Natanz facility and another in Isfahan. Details of the operation can be found here.

Trump claimed that all three facilities “have been completely and irreversibly destroyed”. The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kaine, had previously stated that the nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were “severely damaged”, but he stopped short of saying that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been “destroyed”. And on June 23, Iran fired several missiles at the US military bases in the Middle East.

On the night of June 24, the US President Donald Trump reported that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. A few hours later, Israel confirmed the start of the ceasefire. Then it said that Tehran had violated it.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.